CHICAGO (CBS) — 50 years ago Thursday at Northwestern University, more than 100 black students took over the university’s financial building to demand better treatment.

CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker shared their story.

For three Northwestern graduates, it was a flood of memories as they returned to the bursar’s office for the first time in 50 years.

Katheryn Ogletree was a freshman, along with John Bracey and Herman Cage and more than 100 others.

They took over the financial building to protest living on a campus where they didn’t feel welcomed.

“Back then we were scared. We couldn’t walk down Sheridan Road without somebody throwing cans of beer or urine,” said Ogletree.

It was after complaining about discrimination for months and being ignored that the students decided to stage a sit-in at the building that housed the university’s financial records and payroll.

That gave them access to the main computers.

After 38 hours, administrators agreed to increase black student enrollment, scholarships, hire more black professors, and create a black studies program.

Which they did.

“I’m rather amazed and impressed by the long term impact,” said Northwestern graduate Herman Cage.

There were some black students who opposed the protest. But they weren’t on campus that day. They were given $5.00 and go see a movie.