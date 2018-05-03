CHICAGO (CBS) – A 27 year old West Chicago man is facing felony charges after an incident Wednesday in Aurora.

Police say they found Guillermo Velazquez driving a stolen car. When officers approached the vehicle and ordered Velazquez to get out, Velazquez resisted arrest, fought the officer, and ran into a nearby residence.

Aurora officers brought in their K-9 Kato and his handler, warning Velazquez that they would release the dog if he didn’t surrender.

Velazquez ignored the commands and Kato was released. The dog found Velazquez under a bed in the home and bit Velazquez in the ankle.

Officers say Velazquez is being charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, a single count of criminal trespass to a residence, and three counts of resisting police after he was found to be driving a stolen vehicle near Ashland and Fifth around 7:30 am.

Aurora Fire Department and Paramedics took Velazquez to a hospital where he was treated.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office was also involved in the investigation.