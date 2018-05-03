CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed, and four others were wounded, in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in the Homan Square neighborhood.

Police said, around 9:45 p.m., the victims were standing outside near Grenshaw and St. Louis, when a silver vehicle pulled up and someone inside began shooting.

Nakia Bailey, 21, was shot four times in the ribs, shoulder, and back, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she later was pronounced dead.

A 19-year-old man was shot four times in the back, police said. He was in good condition at Mount Sinai.

A 18-year-old man was shot twice in the leg, a 17-year-old boy was shot once in the leg, and a 15-year-old boy was shot once in each leg, according to police. All three went to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

No one was in custody Thursday morning.

Area North detectives were investigating.