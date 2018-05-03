(CBS) — A Kansas man attempting to insert his penis into the tailpipe of a car had to be subdued with a stun gun after refusing to listen to police.

“We were called to the 1200 block of East Broadway to a report of a naked male underneath a car,” said Lt. Scott Powell of the Newton (Kansas) Police Department. “.. He was attempting to stick his penis into the tailpipe of the vehicle.”

The suspect did not respond to officer commands and officers used a stun gun to subdue him, the Newton Kansan reported.

Powell said the man was intoxicated to the point of being incoherent.

Police submitted a report to city prosecutors recommending a misdemeanor charge of lewd and lascivious behavior, the Associated Press reported.