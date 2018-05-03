Filed Under:Nashville, Opry Mills Mall, shooting, shots fired

(CBS) – Metro Nashiville Police are responding Thursday to reports of shots fired at Opry Mills Mall in Nashville, Tennessee.

Details have not been released, but officials confirmed a shooting happened in the mall.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Twitter page, one person was shot.

Police say the suspect is in custody. No additional imminent threat is known at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

