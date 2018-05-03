(CBS) – Metro Nashiville Police are responding Thursday to reports of shots fired at Opry Mills Mall in Nashville, Tennessee.
Details have not been released, but officials confirmed a shooting happened in the mall.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Twitter page, one person was shot.
Police say the suspect is in custody. No additional imminent threat is known at this time.
BREAKING: Dispute at Opry Mills Mall results in gunfire. One person shot. Suspected shooter in custody. No additional imminent threat known. Mall being swept by MNPD officers as a precaution.
— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2018
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.