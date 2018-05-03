CHICAGO (CBS) – A 21-year-old mother was fatally shot four times Wednesday night in Chicago.

She was one of five people shot near Grenshaw and St. Louis in the 11th district around 9:45 pm Wednesday.

Police are blaming her death on gang warfare, but don’t think the young mother was the intended target.

CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez reports police are vowing to get a handle on the uptick in crime.

Nakia Bailey, 21, was killed in a hail of gun fire, leaving behind her little girl.

Chicago Police say she was shot in the ribs, shoulder, and back, sprayed by bullets from a silver car driving down West Grenshaw in the Homan Square neighborhood.

Four young men between ages 15 and 19 were also shot, most of them numerous times. They are expected to survive.

“It’s basically narcotics related and predominately juvenile driven,” stated Eddie Johnson, Police Superintendent for Chicago Police.

Johnson attended a briefing at the 11th district where police are using what’s called ‘hunch lab technology,’ a software that uses algorithms to predict where the next shooting may occur.

“I’m confident we will get a handle on this,” said Johnson.

There has been a surge in crime in the 11th district, blamed on three factions of one gang.

“We are saturating those areas we have our narcotics people coming in some of our federal partners are coming in to help ensure that this uptick doesn’t contine,” stated the Police Superintendent.

Johnson said detectives recovered video at the scene on Wednesday night’s shooting and are interviewing several witnesses.

Police say they do not have anyone in custody at this time.

Alderman Michael Scott says his 24th ward, which is in the 11th district, has the largest open air drug market in the city. He says he is welcoming the focus on fighting crime in the area.