CHICAGO (CBS) – A young girl escaped a carjacking by leaping from the vehicle at a gas station in Aurora.

“I didn’t want him to take me, what if he had a weapon,” said Kayla Beasanski, explaining her brave escape from a carjacker Friday morning.

Kayla Beasanski, 11, was in the backseat of her dad’s car at an Aurora gas station when a man jumped in, drove off, and Kayla jumped out of the moving car.

Security video caught it on camera. Mark Beasanski, Kayla’s father, says he’d just put his credit card in the pump to pay when it happened.

The security video shows Beasanski hug Kayla moments after it happened. He says police ended up chasing the suspect on I-290 before he crashed and totaled the car near First Avenue.

Beaskinski says the ordeal is hard to believe, but he’s grateful his daughter wasn’t hurt.

Baeskinski says he’ll never leave his keys in the ignition again.

No update on if that suspect has been charged.