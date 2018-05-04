CHICAGO (CBS) — An officer with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was shot and critically wounded overnight in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Chicago Police say they were working on a joint operation with ATF when the officer was shot in the head. The agent was taken to Stroger Hospital where is condition was stabilized. An ATF official said the officer is expected to fully recover.

Entire #ChicagoPolice Dept praying for the @ATF agent who was shot & critically wounded this morning in 4400 blk of S. Hermitage. Agents & CPD officers were working a federal investigation when this occurred & the federal government will be the lead on sharing of information. pic.twitter.com/jp5ScZNFKC — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 4, 2018

The shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. in the 4400 block of South Hermitage, and the area around Davis Square Park has been sealed off with crime tape.

According to police radio traffic, the officer was driven to the hospital by fellow task force members who didn’t want to wait for an ambulance.

BREAKING: ATF is investigating with @Chicago_Police after an ATF agent was shot and wounded during an on-duty incident. pic.twitter.com/DvvHRr8SAW — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) May 4, 2018

Police haven’t said what type of mission they were working on with the ATF.

Authorities are searching for the shooting and nobody is in custody.

A year ago, on May 3, two Chicago police officers were wounded in a shooting in the same neighborhood.

At the time, Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said investigators believed the shooters used a high-powered weapon when they opened fire on two Deering District tactical officers near 43rd and Ashland as the officers were sitting in a surveillance van.

In February, a Chicago police officer shot and seriously wounded a suspect who pushed an officer while trying to flee a traffic stop.

Officers with the Area South Gang team were conducting a drug investigation in the 4200 block of South Ashland Avenue, when they pulled over a vehicle and told the people in the car to get out.

Officials said one of the suspects shoved a police officer, and then took off running. He made it as far as a nearby industrial park, where an officer who was chasing him fired his weapon multiple times, wounding the suspect.

Last June, Chicago Police and ATF announced a task force focused on cracking down on illegal gun trafficking and getting repeat gun offenders off the stret.