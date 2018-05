CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities in Aurora say a woman was pulled out of a vehicle after it went into a retention pond.

Police say the incident happened after 1:00 Friday afternoon at Bilter and DuPage Parkway. The vehicle was fully submerged in about eight feet of water, 100 feet from the shore.

The woman was pulled from the vehicle by the Aurora Police Department, the Aurora Fire Department and people on the scene. She was transported to an Aurora-area hospital.