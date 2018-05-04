CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois State Police say a Chicago man has been sentence to 18 years in prison for an aggravated vehicular hijacking incident which occurred on I-94 on August 25, 2017.

ISP officials identified Cassidy Pettis, 27, of Chicago as the driver of a vehicle who struck an ISP patrol car on the ramp to I-94 northbound from I-55 northbond.

Police say after striking the Trooper’s car, Pettis continued onto I-94 eventually stopping in traffic. Pettis displayed a handgun to another driver of a vehicle, broke their window, and fled the scene in the victim’s car.

ISP says they worked with the Chicago Police Department and the public to solve this case.

Pettis was charged on September 15, 2017 with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. He plead guilty and was sentenced to 18 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.