CHICAGO (CBS) — A man trying to elude police got himself in a tight spot.

James Thompson, 32, somehow got onto the roof of a building near 115th Street and Indiana and got stuck in a chimney.

Emergency responders had to drill into the bricks to free him.

A neighbor says he was sleeping when he heard all the commotion on the roof.

A resident of the apartment described the scene: “All you could see was the top of his head sticking out of there and he was saying, ‘help, help, help.’ ”

Firefighters were able to pull the Thompson out, he was arrested and then taken to the hospital.

Thompson has been charged with several misdemeanors, including attempting to elude police and resisting arrest.