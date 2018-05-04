CHICAGO (CBS) — United Airlines is responding to reports of what they’re calling a “concerning incident” involving an attendant aboard a flight.

Trans States Flight 4689 was headed from Denver to Williston, N.D.

A passenger posted pictures and cell phone video of a flight attendant looking disheveled and later confronting a another passenger.

The passenger claims she had to go to the cockpit and tell the pilot about the out of control flight attendant.

Police were reportedly waiting at the airport when the plane landed.

United issued a statement saying: “As a gesture of goodwill, we have compensated all customers aboard the flight and we apologize for any inconvenience or distress this may have caused.

“The safety of our customers and crew aboard all United and Trans States flights is a top priority.”

In March a member of a United flight crew ordered a passenger to place the family dog into an overhead bin. The dog suffocated to death.