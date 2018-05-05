CHICAGO (CBS) — A three-year-old and an eight-year-old boy are dead after a fire raged through a home in Humboldt Park.

Four others including a 21-month-old child were injured and taken to an area hospital in critical condition for smoke inhalation and burns.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos have details on what happened.

The call came in early Saturday morning just before 2:00 a.m. near Avers and Augusta. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the one-and-a-half story home.

Neighborhors described a terrifying scene as they tried to rescue the three children. They say one man tried to climb on top of the gate to reach the children and couldn’t. Another neighbor did CPR on the baby before paramedics arrived.

“I told them there’s another baby there but that one plopped to the floor, the one that came out of the window, the first one,” said neighbor Abigail Mercado. “Then the other one that was dangling out of a window. It was not moving or crying.”

According to family members, the 21-month-old is recovering at Stroger. The other family members recovering from the fire include 25-year-old Jovani Albino Sr. at Loyola Hospital.

23-year-old Maritza Campos is being treated for smoke inhalation at Stroger. At the same hospital is 25-year-old Ivan Campos.