CHICAGO (CBS) — A 12-year-old boy is one of two people shot in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The child was shot in the stomach at Madison and Spaulding around 9:00 Saturday evening. Police said it happened after a man pulled out a gun after arguing with a woman and fired into a crowd of people.

Authorities say another victim, a man in his 20s, showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.

A shooting near Mt. Sinai Hospital left two women injured and forced the hospital to go into lock-down mode. Police say a dark colored sedan pulled up around 8:30 Saturday night and someone fired shots hitting the women.

Both women suffered non life-threatening wounds.

No suspects are in custody.