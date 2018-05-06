CHICAGO (CBS) — Many are mourning the loss of a beloved Chicago chef who won over hearts around the world.

Judson Todd Allen died Saturday of an apparent heart attack. He was a finalist on “The Next Food Network Star” program. He recently opened the West Loop restaurant Taste 222 and released a cookbook earlier this year.

He made a name for himself as “the architect of flavor” using unique spices to liven up healthy food options.

That method helped him lose 200 pounds almost a decade ago.

Allen was 36.