CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run on the Eisenhower Expressway.

Authorities said the victims were hit shortly after they were getting out of a broken down taxi.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen has the details.

Police blocked the west bound exit ramp at Homan for the incident investigation. They’re working to reconstruct what happened.

One person was killed and at least four others were injured. It happened around 4:45 Sunday morning.

Officials say the victims were riding in a cab when the cab broken down on I-290.

They got out of the cab and began walking up a ramp when they were hit by a car. State police say that car was exiting Homan and the driver did not stop.