CHICAGO (CBS) — On Sunday, Chicagoans celebrated International Family Equality Day.

The Chicago Children’s Museum at Navy Pier took part in the worldwide celebration by showing their support for LGBTQ families.

Story time with drag queens helped kick off two months of the museum’s playful programming dedicated to celebrating Chicago’s LGBTQ community.

Children also participated in a rainbow scavenger hunt and made bracelets.

The celebration goes through the end of June. Visitors can write their ideas about what makes family on the museum’s huge chalkboard.