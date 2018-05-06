CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police have a driver in custody after a car hit five people, killing one man.

They had just left a taxi that had broken down on the expressway.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports.

It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol played a role in what happened. State police tell CBS 2 a female driver is in custody.

Debris from the incident can be seen along the Homan exit ramp.

“I was aware of the lights from the police officers coming though the window,” said Eddie Silas who spotted the response but can’t see how a car collided with five people, killing one and kept on driving.

“You don’t hit that many people and keep going like you don’t care,” said Tandy Edwards who saw a car towed. She believes that’s where investigators located the striking vehicle, a gray Kia.

Illinois State Police say a taxi cab broke down on I-290 early Sunday morning. Those inside began walking up the Homan off ramp when they were hit by a vehicle getting off the interstate.

Four were taken to local hospitals. But police say 27-year-old Anan Albalawi of Kentucky died on the scene.

“We’ve seen just too many incidents on highways,” said Beth Mosher, a spokesperson AAA. She added that a car’s frame and lights provide additional visibility and protection. Staying inside and waiting for help is the safest option.

“Not only stay with their car, but stay buckled in their car,” said Mosher.

No word on the medical condition of the others taken to local hospitals.

Police say their investigation continues.