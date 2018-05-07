CHICAGO (CBS) – Heavy flames and smoke were billowing out of a pallet yard on Chicago’s South side Monday night.

Chopper 2 flew over the scene as firefighters from the air and on the ground tried to contain the 2-alarm blaze.

The fire happened at Root and Wallace in the Canaryville neighborhood.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports firefighters are still on the scene and in the process of extinguishing hot spots.

Several blocks in the area are taped off as first responders work to make sure the fire is completely out.

Earlier Monday evening, witnesses report seeing thick black smoke as far away as Schaumburg.

One witness described the fire raging for about an hour, beginning around 7:15 pm.

Firefighters say it took place at the office building of a pallet company. All of the wooden pallets used in shipping and storage helped feed the fire.

Fire officials say the building is uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters say no one was injured in the fire.