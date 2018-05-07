CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Police say officers were attempting to catch a car in a high-speed chase when the vehicle collided into a CTA bus and caught on fire.

The accident happened in the 400 block of South Kedzie around 6:30 Monday night.

Chicago Police say they observed a dark colored Mercedes make an illegal lane change in the 3800 block of West Washington. CPD officers attempted to curb the vehicle, at which time the vehicle fled.

Officers followed the car before losing sight of it. Police were patrolling on Madison when they saw the same black Mercedes traveling at a high speed on Madison.

Police say they followed the car, which later struck a CTA bus pulling out of a CTA garage on the 400 block of South Kedzie. During the collision, the black Mercedes caught on fire.

One offender was pulled from the vehicle and transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Another man and woman were also treated and released on the scene with minor injuries.

Watch on #Periscope: Chicago Street Crime: Police Chase ends in crash to several cars. Injured taken to Stroger hos… https://t.co/ZrxMkItYp8 — Legal Help Firm (@lhfirm) May 8, 2018

Investigators say no offenders are in custody.

This is a developing story.