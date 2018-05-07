CHICAGO (CBS) — Construction begins Monday on the latest phase of a project to create separate paths for joggers and cyclists along the popular Lakefront Trail.

The aim is to ease congestion along the 18-mile trail, and reduce the chances of a collision between runners and bikers.

The latest section of the trail separation project is the northernmost stretch of the trail, from Ardmore to Montrose.

“I think it’s a wonderful idea to help keep both the bikers and the runners safe, and hopefully prevent long-term injuries, and it’ll be a great thing for the city, too. This is one of the more congested areas of the path, so I think it will be very beneficial,” runner Sue Valene said.

City officials began the effort to separate the trail into distinct lanes for bikes and pedestrians last year, starting on the South Side from 31st to 41st streets. Crews also have completed trail separation efforts between Oak and Ohio streets, and between North and Fullerton avenues. Work is also underway to separate the trail from 41st to 55th streets.

By the end of this year, the city also expects to complete work to separate the trail from 55th to 71st streets, from Wacker Drive to 31st Street, from Oak Street to North Avenue, and from Montrose Avenue to Fullerton Avenue.

The entire $12 million project is being funded by a gift from billionaire Ken Griffin.