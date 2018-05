CHICAGO (CBS) – Lori Lightfoot quit suddenly Monday as head of the Chicago Police Board, setting up a potential mayoral run next year.

Lightfoot has been aggressively challenging the policies of Mayor Rahm Emanuel in the wake of the videotaped killing of teenager Laquan McDonald by Chicago Police.

Lightfoot has assembled a campaign team of consultants, TV producers, and a pollster.

If she runs in 2019, the field will contain nine candidates.