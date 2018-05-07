CHICAGO (CBS) — A fight in the lobby of Mt. Sinai Hospital sent a large police response to the facility on Monday afternoon.

The medical center was locked down for about 30 minutes to restrict entry and exit to protect patients and caregivers.

CBS 2’s Suzanne LeMignot reports, there were several marked Chicago Police cars parked outside the hospital and detectives remained to interview witnesses.

The hospital, 1500 S. Fairfield, Ave., in the North Lawndale neighborhood, was on lockdown on Saturday after a shooting a block away.