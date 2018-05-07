CHICAGO (CBS) – A vocal figure behind the “Me Too” movement has resigned over harassment allegations.

Four women are accusing New York Attorney General, Eric Schneiderman, of physical abuse.

Two of the women, both former girlfriends, gave graphic accounts to “The New Yorker,” saying he repeatedly hit them and choked them.

Schneiderman made headlines last year when he sued movie mogul, Harvey Weinstein and led the charge for a fund to compensate victims.

In a statement announcing his resignation, Schnedierman said, “In the last several hours, serious allegations, which I strongly contest, have been made against me. While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office’s work at this critical time.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered a full investigation.