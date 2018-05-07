CHICAGO (CBS) — The residents of a Portage Park apartment building were forced out of their homes Monday morning, after the roof caved in while workers were re-shingling the roof.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to reports of a building collapse around 11:30 a.m. at a three-story apartment building at Laramie and Cullom avenues. When crews arrived, they saw the roof had caved in, and immediately searched the building to get everyone out.

Firefighters helped two people get out, and then barricaded the building so no one else could go inside, due to the dangerous conditions, according to Deputy District Chief David Dietz.

Workers had been preparing to re-shingle the roof, and had placed large amounts of materials on the existing roof, when it caved in, sending bricks and other materials tumbling onto the street, sidewalks, and lawn around the building.

Falling bricks caused significant damage to a Ford Explorer parked outside the building, but no injuries were reported. In addition to caving in, part of the roof was bowed outward from the top of the building. Several large stacks of roofing materials were visible along the peak of the roof after it caved in.

The Chicago Buildings Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It was not immediately clear how many people live in the building, or when they might be allowed to go back inside.