CHICAGO (CBS) – A young boy was seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident Thursday afternoon.

Surveillance video captured the 13-year-old boy on his bike in 5700 block of West Addison in Portage Park, seconds before he was hit by a driver who didn’t stop.

Police say they have not located the driver of the vehicle.

CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker reports the boy’s lime green bike is completely twisted following the incident.

“I’m angry about it. If someone hits, they should have the decency to stop,” said John Heiberger, the boy’s neighbor.

Home surveillance video shows the teen crossing traffic. On another camera, a red car is seen speeding on Addison.

“I have no doubt the kid didn’t see the car coming,” says the owner of the camera who wanted to stay anonymous. “He hit the kid from the left side. The mirror is on the curb. That’s how hard he hit him, that the mirror flew off.”

Snapchat video shows the scene after the impact. The bike was left on the street as neighbors gathered around the boy.

“He was bleeding from the mouth. I tried to get him to lay down,” said Heiberger. “I just hope this guy, whoever it is, is caught.”