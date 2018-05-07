CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 22: Hector Santiago #53 of the Chicago White Sox hangs the Jersey of Danny Farquhar #43 of the Chicago White Sox in the bullpen before the game against the Houston Astros on April 22, 2018 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago,Illinois. Farquhar was taken to the hospital after passing out in the dugout in a game on Friday. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar has been released from a hospital.

The White Sox say in a statement Monday that the 31-year-old right-hander is resting at home with his family after being discharged from Rush University Medical Center.

Farquhar collapsed in the dugout with a brain hemorrhage caused by a ruptured aneurysm during a home game against Houston on April 20. He had surgery the following day.

Neurosurgeon Dr. Demetrius Lopes expects Farquhar will be able to pitch again but says he won’t medically release him to throw in a game this season.

Farquhar is 10-15 with a 3.93 ERA and 18 saves for Toronto (2011), Seattle (2013-15), Tampa Bay (2016-17) and Chicago (2017-18).

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)