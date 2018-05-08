CHICAGO (CBS) — An American Airlines flight to Dallas returned to O’Hare International Airport shortly after takeoff Tuesday, after the crew noticed “a possible odor” on the plane.

Flight 2587 took off from O’Hare around 8:10 a.m. An airline spokeswoman said the crew later “reported a possible odor in the cabin,” and the plane turned back to Chicago.

The plane, an Airbus 321 with 175 passengers and a crew of 6, landed safely at O’Hare around 9:15 a.m., and taxied to the gate.

“The aircraft will be evaluated by our maintenance team, and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,” American Airlines spokeswoman Leslie Scott said.

No injuries were reported.