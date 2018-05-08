CHICAGO (CBS) — A car crashed into a Western Union currency exchange in the Uptown neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Police said the car went through the glass entrance of the Western Union at Broadway and Wilson around 6:25 a.m.

The driver was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital, but the person’s age, gender, and condition were not immediately available Tuesday morning.

The entryway for the Western Union was destroyed in the crash, and police blocked off the sidewalk outside, but the street remained open.