CHICAGO (CBS) – One of Chicago’s most infamous towing companies may lose its license.

The Illinois Commerce Commission has requested Lincoln Towing have its license revoked.

ICC Investigators allege Lincoln Towing conducted 462 unauthorized tows in an eight month period between 2015-2016.

Lincoln also used an unlicensed operator more than 300 times during the same period.

Lawyers representing Lincoln Towing have a month to file a response.

An administrative law judge will make an official decision by the end of the summer.