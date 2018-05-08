CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Police say part of Michigan Avenue was shut down Tuesday afternoon after construction debris fell from a building.

Officers shut down Michigan Avenue to pedestrians and vehicles between Randolph and Lake Street.

Initial reports said one man was struck by a cable that fell from the building and was transported to Northwestern in stable condition.

Law enforcement on the scene says no injuries are reported.

A piece of building equipment detached from their support cables and fell to the ground. Police say seven vehicles were damaged.

Law enforcement is still on the scene working to clear the fallen debris and secure the building.

A witness describes the scene:

This is a developing story.