CHICAGO (CBS) – A Plainfield couple says they just wanted to see a movie, but instead they were humiliated.

Rick Bontkowski, currently wheelchair-bound, and his wife, Holly, say they were asked to leave the theater by managers who failed to find accessible seating.

They say they don’t want this to happen to others, which is why they contacted CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov.

Holly and Rick Bontkowski still can’t understand how a date at Joliet’s Cinemark Theater went so wrong.

“It’s humiliating, I’m not gonna lie,” said Rick.

It was the Plainfield couple’s first night out since part of Rick’s right leg was amputated in March. He is currently bound to a wheelchair and in the theater, they realized the disability area seats were taken by people who didn’t appear to be disabled.

They asked to sit in a D-box, also marked for those with disabilities.

A manager said no, offering to carry Rick to a regular seat.

“Which really didn’t make me comfortable in terms of safety. I think it would be humiliating to be carried to a seat,” said Rick.

“I had to say three times ‘No, no, no!’” said Holly.

The manager finally gave permission for them to sit in the D box, but it didn’t last.

“The manager came over and said they sold the seats to another couple,” explained Rick.

Holly says the manager offered to give them seats for the next show two hours later.

Demoralized, Holly took a picture and posted it to Facebook.

A manager on duty says he was aware of the incident but cannot comment.

CBS 2 reached out to corporate headquarters in Texas but they did not reply.