EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency has discovered more lead contamination in northwest Indiana.

The Chicago Tribune reports that soil samples collected since October have revealed more than two dozen contaminated yards in Hammond and Whiting. Tests found 25 yards with soil lead levels exceeding the federal cleanup standard of 400 parts per million.

The EPA has set aside $1.7 million in taxpayer funds to remove contaminated soil around 20 homes. The agency is waiting for results from additional tests conducted last month.

The neighborhoods are located near the former Federated Metals property, an abandoned smelter that put lead, arsenic and other heavy metals in the air from 1937 to 1983. About 10,000 people live within the mile of the site.

The EPA is also working to clean up lead contamination at a Superfund site in nearby East Chicago.

