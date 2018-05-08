Residents cast ballots for the November 8 election at an early voting site on October 18, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.(Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Republican state senator from northern Indiana was defeated in his bid for what would have been a record-tying 10th four-year terms in the state Senate, while an equally long-serving Democratic senator won his primary.

Republican Sen. Joe Zakas of Granger lost to business owner Linda Rogers in the primary for the South Bend area district. Zakas was first elected to the Senate in 1982. Democratic Sen. Frank Mrvan of Hammond easily defeated two challengers.

The only other legislative incumbent defeated in Tuesday’s primary was Republican Rep. Richard Hamm of Richmond. He lost to retired surgeon Brad Barrett.

Republican Sen. Mike Delph of Carmel survived a tough primary challenge.

The wife and son of former GOP congressmen both won nominations for open Indiana House seats. Matt Hostettler, the son of former U.S. Rep. John Hostettler, won a three-way race for an open GOP seat in the Evansville area.

Christy Stutzman, the wife of former U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman, will be the GOP candidate in northern Indiana’s Elkhart County.

