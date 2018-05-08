CHICAGO (CBS) – Seven dogs were rescued in a residential fire in Porter County, Indiana Tuesday.

According to Indiana State Police, Trooper Justin Hansen was on patrol when he received a page of an active fire in the 500 block of South 500 West in Porter Township.

When Trooper Hansen arrived on the scene, he says he saw thick black smoke coming from the garage windows.

Porter County Sheriff’s Deputies, Hebron Police Officers, and the Hebron Fire Chief were on the scene. First responders entered the smoke-filled building and rescued seven dogs.

Two of the dogs were pregnant. All seven dogs were unconscious and unresponsive due to smoke inhalation.

First responders performed CPR on the dogs, providing oxygen in an attempt to save them. Once EMS personnel arrived on the scene they were able to use “pet masks” to better provide oxygen to the canines.

All of the animals were transported to local animal hospitals for treatment.

All of the dogs survived the incident as a result of law enforcement’s brave actions.

The dogs are all Labradors and the owner is a local breeder.

The fire is suspected to be caused by a heat lamp that was in the garage and does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

The homeowners were not home at the time of the incident.

The Boone Grove Fire Chief says that this is the third time in ten years that the pet masks were used. He says they were donated by a caring citizen.