CHICAGO (CBS) – A Tinley Park man facing attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting a man seven times in a traffic accident is teaching fifth grade at a Cicero middle school.

Police say Andres Rodriguez was working in Joliet when the incident happened last July.

He is free on half million dollars bond.

Andres Rodriguez reportedly teaches fifth grade at a Cicero middle school. The district placed him on paid administrative leave.

Two weeks later, the Tribune reports he started a new job at Unity Middle School as a substitute teacher.

Parents are not happy that the man teaching their children is on parole for attempted murder.

According to the Tribune, the State Board of Education cannot take action against Rodriguez’ license until he is convicted.