CHICAGO (CBS) – A 16-year-old female is dead after being shot in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood.

Chicago Police say the girl was shot in the 6900 block of S. Carpenter street around 8:30 pm Tuesday.

Police suspect the shooting to be gang-related.

The victim was transported to Christ Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Details are limited at this time.

Area South Detectives are investigating this incident.

This is a developing story.