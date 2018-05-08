COLUMBUS, IN - MAY 08: Greg Pence, Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, arrives at a primary-night watch party on May 8, 2018 in Columbus, Indiana. Greg Pence is the older brother of Vice President Mike Pence. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Greg Pence has won the Republican primary for an Indiana congressional seat his younger brother, Vice President Mike Pence, once held for a dozen years.

He defeated four others Tuesday in the 6th District race, including Muncie businessman Jonathan Lamb. He’d argued that Greg Pence merely relied on his prominent name and dodged debates.

Pence raised nearly $1.2 million for his campaign thanks largely to the support of his brother, pro-Trump groups and top Republicans. Lamb has loaned himself $800,000.

Pence is a Marine veteran and owner of two antique malls who once ran the now-bankrupt chain of Tobacco Road convenience stores.

He’ll be the favorite to win in November for the seat left open after Republican Rep. Luke Messer decided to give it up to run for Senate.

