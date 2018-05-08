CHICAGO (CBS) – White Sox Reliever Danny Farquhar visited Guaranteed Rate Stadium Tuesday for the first time since suffering a brain aneurysm three weeks ago.

Farquhar was released from the hospital Monday.

Tuesday he visited the ballpark with his teammates. He met with them for about an hour in the clubhouse.

Farquhar says he received a lot of hugs and was warmly welcomed, stating it was an emotional, but uplifting experience.

Farquhar collapsed in the White Sox dugout with a brain hemorrhage caused by a ruptured aneurysm during a home game against the Astor’s April 20. Doctors say it was amazing he survived the surgery. Doctors say he’s weeks ahead in the recovery process than where they thought he would be.

His teammates say they’re relieved and that he seems like ‘the same old Danny.’

Doctors treated Farquhar expect him to pitch again, but not this season. They say he will need to be medically cleared before he can play again. Right now, they advise him to focus on getting better.