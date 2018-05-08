CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois State Police say they arrested a woman after a fatal hit-and-run traffic crash that occurred last Sunday.

ISP officials arrested Klenshaye Little, 21, of Maywood, Illinois for one count of leaving the scene of a fatal crash and four counts of leaving the scene of a serious injury traffic crash.

Illinois State Police say they were contacted by the Chicago Police Department after reports of a traffic crash on I-290 W/B ramp to Homan Avenue just after 4:30 pm on May 6.

Illinois State Police say a taxi cab broke down on I-290 early Sunday morning. Those inside began walking up the Homan off ramp when they were hit by a vehicle getting off the interstate.

Anan Ahmed Albalawi, 27, of Kentucky was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four others: Heidi Malbel Kovac, 30, of Connecticut; Adel Ahmed S. Alsadmi, 25, of Indiana; Alghamdi Abdulsalem, 26, of Indiana; and Ali K. Alhumayed, 27, of Wisconsin were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Illinois State Police say they located the blue 2014 KIA passenger car near the scene of the crash. After an investigation, they identified Little as the driver at the time of the accident.

Little was in bond court Tuesday morning.