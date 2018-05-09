CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed and another was wounded Tuesday night in a drive-by shooting in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Police said the men were standing near Cermak and Kildare around 9:30 p.m., when a gray Jaguar drove past them, and someone inside fired shots.

An 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 60-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back. His injuries were not life-threatening.

No one was in custody Wednesday morning.

Area Central detectives were investigating.