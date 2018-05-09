By Michelle Guilbeau



Moms enjoy spending time with their children and Mother’s Day is the perfect day for Mom and Son to go on a date. Family-friendly activities and events are the way to go on this special day and there are many excellent events to choose from. Here you will find the 5 best Mom and Son date ideas in Chicago.

Chicago Magic Lounge

5050 N. Clark St.

Chicago, IL 60640

(312) 366-4500

www.chicagomagiclounge.com

This unique performance venue offers magic tricks galore. Magicians perform an entertaining show in a speak-easy atmosphere where patrons can eat and drink. The weekly shows are adult only, but on Sundays, the family show is presented and the bar scene is out. The matinee family show is a perfect Mom and Son date activity, the 45-minute magic show is best suited for children ages 5 and older. Mom and Son will be entertained and amazed at the exciting magic tricks, fun environment, and wholesome fun.

The Chopping Block

The Merchandise Market Plaza, Suite 107

Chicago, IL 60654

(312) 644-6360

www.thechoppingblock.com

The Chopping Block offers small, interactive cooking classes for cooks of all skill levels. On Mother’s Day, Take Your Mom To Paris cooking class will be offered. Mom and Son can spend the morning together learning about French food and cooking techniques. Cooking is an excellent way for Mom and Son to bond and an exciting way to spend Mother’s Day together. Classes fill up quickly, so register on The Chopping Block website.

Chicago Cubs

1060 W. Addison St.

Chicago, IL 60613

(800) 843-2827

www.mlb.com

Nothing could be better than a Mother and Son date at a baseball game, Chicago Cubs vs. White Sox. The game starts at 1:20 p.m. CDT and there will also be a promotion going on for the game: a Cubs “Pink Out” t-shirts will be given to the first 5000 Budweiser bleacher fans who arrive early. Enjoy a baseball game, the food, drinks and watch the two hometown favorite baseballs teams battle it out.

Art Institute Of Chicago

Terzo Piano Restaurant

159 East Monroe St., 3rd Floor

Chicago, IL 60603

(312) 443-8650

www.exploretock.com/terzopianochicago

The esteemed Art Institute of Chicago is a must visit often in Chicago and a Mother and Son date is complete when a visit to the Art Institute is accompanied by the Mother’s Day brunch. Terzo Piano offers a menu with a Mediterranean flair and everything is made from scratch. The special Mother’s Day brunch will offer unique and delicious food options, reservations are recommended.

Komen Chicago Race For The Cure

Grove 16 at Montrose Harbor

601 W. Montrose Ave.

Chicago, IL 60613

(773) 444-0061

www.komenchicago.org

For the Mother and Son who love activity and supporting outstanding causes, the Komen Chicago Mother’s Day 5k Race For The Cure is the perfect Mother and Son date. The race takes place on May 13, 2018 with registration starting at 7:30 a.m. A plethora of information can be found on the website.

