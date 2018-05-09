By Michelle Guilbeau
Moms enjoy spending time with their children and Mother’s Day is the perfect day for Mom and Son to go on a date. Family-friendly activities and events are the way to go on this special day and there are many excellent events to choose from. Here you will find the 5 best Mom and Son date ideas in Chicago.
Chicago Magic Lounge
5050 N. Clark St.
Chicago, IL 60640
(312) 366-4500
www.chicagomagiclounge.com
This unique performance venue offers magic tricks galore. Magicians perform an entertaining show in a speak-easy atmosphere where patrons can eat and drink. The weekly shows are adult only, but on Sundays, the family show is presented and the bar scene is out. The matinee family show is a perfect Mom and Son date activity, the 45-minute magic show is best suited for children ages 5 and older. Mom and Son will be entertained and amazed at the exciting magic tricks, fun environment, and wholesome fun.
The Chopping Block
The Merchandise Market Plaza, Suite 107
Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 644-6360
www.thechoppingblock.com
The Chopping Block offers small, interactive cooking classes for cooks of all skill levels. On Mother’s Day, Take Your Mom To Paris cooking class will be offered. Mom and Son can spend the morning together learning about French food and cooking techniques. Cooking is an excellent way for Mom and Son to bond and an exciting way to spend Mother’s Day together. Classes fill up quickly, so register on The Chopping Block website.
Chicago Cubs
1060 W. Addison St.
Chicago, IL 60613
(800) 843-2827
www.mlb.com
Nothing could be better than a Mother and Son date at a baseball game, Chicago Cubs vs. White Sox. The game starts at 1:20 p.m. CDT and there will also be a promotion going on for the game: a Cubs “Pink Out” t-shirts will be given to the first 5000 Budweiser bleacher fans who arrive early. Enjoy a baseball game, the food, drinks and watch the two hometown favorite baseballs teams battle it out.
Related: 5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In Chicago
Art Institute Of Chicago
Terzo Piano Restaurant
159 East Monroe St., 3rd Floor
Chicago, IL 60603
(312) 443-8650
www.exploretock.com/terzopianochicago
The esteemed Art Institute of Chicago is a must visit often in Chicago and a Mother and Son date is complete when a visit to the Art Institute is accompanied by the Mother’s Day brunch. Terzo Piano offers a menu with a Mediterranean flair and everything is made from scratch. The special Mother’s Day brunch will offer unique and delicious food options, reservations are recommended.
Komen Chicago Race For The Cure
Grove 16 at Montrose Harbor
601 W. Montrose Ave.
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 444-0061
www.komenchicago.org
For the Mother and Son who love activity and supporting outstanding causes, the Komen Chicago Mother’s Day 5k Race For The Cure is the perfect Mother and Son date. The race takes place on May 13, 2018 with registration starting at 7:30 a.m. A plethora of information can be found on the website.
Related: Best Cooking Classes In Chicago