CHICAGO (CBS) — Did you toss out your Superman comics to make room in the attic? You may be living to regret it.

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole has more on a Chicago auction house putting 10 million dollars in comics up for bid.

Forget about Spidey senses, you’ll need more than super powers to afford these comics.

For collectors it doesn’t get much better than 1938’s Action Comics number one.

“(The) estimate on this book is $650,000,” said Matt Griffin of Heritage Auctions.

“It’s what they call the holy grail for a reason. It’s the first appearance of Superman. It’s the book that started it all,” said Griffin.

From Charles Shultz Peanuts panels valued at $100,000 to original art from Deadpool’s first appearance.

“$50,000 is the estimate on this page,” said Griffin.

10 million dollars in collectable and vintage comics are going up for auction in Chicago.

“These things were disposable, made to be thrown away. There were paper drives in World War II and comic books were the first thing to go,” he said.

Griffin is serious about comics. He explained why a pristine title featuring Wonder Woman, and the Flash might be worth $100,000.

“It’s a 9.6 on a 10 point scale so that’s a very, very high grade book,” said Griffin.

Then there’s 1940’s Whiz Comics number two.

“It’s the first appearance of Captain Marvel. On a scale from 1 to 10, it’s a 6.0, so it’s an above average copy,” he said. “I love Captain Marvel. “He’s a fun character,” said Griffin.

An original piece of cover art from the Death Dealer series by Frank Frazetta, who was also responsible for Conan the Barbarian, is in pre-bidding, worth $715,000 and it could reach up to a million.

The auction begins Friday in River North.