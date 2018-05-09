Filed Under:Jake Burger, MLB, White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox third base prospect Jake Burger has torn his left Achilles tendon again and will be sidelined for an additional year.

Burger first tore the tendon Feb. 26 while running out a ground ball during an exhibition game against Oakland. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Wednesday that the 22-year-old re-injured the tendon last week while walking in his backyard and had surgery Tuesday.

Chicago selected Burger with the 11th overall pick in last year’s amateur draft from Missouri State and signed him for a $3.7 million bonus.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 26: Jake Burger #91 of the Chicago White Sox is carted off the field after suffering an injury to his left achilles tendon during the game against the Oakland Athletics on February 26, 2018 at Camelback Ranch in Glendale Arizona. (Photo by Ron Vesely/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

