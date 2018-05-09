CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox third base prospect Jake Burger has torn his left Achilles tendon again and will be sidelined for an additional year.

Burger first tore the tendon Feb. 26 while running out a ground ball during an exhibition game against Oakland. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Wednesday that the 22-year-old re-injured the tendon last week while walking in his backyard and had surgery Tuesday.

Chicago selected Burger with the 11th overall pick in last year’s amateur draft from Missouri State and signed him for a $3.7 million bonus.

