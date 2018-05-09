(CBS) — Police and firefighters saved seven dogs when a breeder’s garage caught fire Tuesday afternoon in Porter County.

Indiana State Police said, around 4:10 p.m., a state trooper was on patrol in Porter County, when he was notified of a house fire in Porter Township.

The trooper, who also is a volunteer firefighter, saw thick smoke coming from the garage windows when he arrived on the scene.

The trooper, two Porter County Sheriff’s deputies, two Hebron police officers, and the Hebron Fire Department chief arrived before any fire trucks, and went inside the garage after being told there were dogs inside, and the homeowners were not home.

They pulled out seven Labrador Retrievers owned by a local breeder, including two dogs who were pregnant. Police said all seven dogs were unconscious as the apparent result of smoke inhalation.

Porter County Dogs Saved 1 Police officers, sheriff's deputies, firefighters, and neighbors helped rescue and revive seven dogs after a garage caught fire in Porter Township, Indiana, on May 8, 2018. (Credit: Indiana State Police)

Porter County Dogs Saved 2 Police officers, sheriff's deputies, firefighters, and neighbors helped rescue and revive seven dogs after a garage caught fire in Porter Township, Indiana, on May 8, 2018. (Credit: Indiana State Police)

Porter County Dogs Saved 3 Police officers, sheriff's deputies, firefighters, and neighbors helped rescue and revive seven dogs after a garage caught fire in Porter Township, Indiana, on May 8, 2018. (Credit: Indiana State Police)

Porter County Dogs Saved 4 Police officers, sheriff's deputies, firefighters, and neighbors helped rescue and revive seven dogs after a garage caught fire in Porter Township, Indiana, on May 8, 2018. (Credit: Facebook/Porter County Sheriff)

Porter County Dogs Saved 5 Police officers, sheriff's deputies, firefighters, and neighbors helped rescue and revive seven dogs after a garage caught fire in Porter Township, Indiana, on May 8, 2018. (Credit: Indiana State Police)

The first responders began providing oxygen to the dogs, and some neighbors helped them perform CPR on the animals.

When paramedics arrived, they were able to use pet masks to better provide oxygen to the dogs. Boone Grove Fire Chief Mike Meinert said it was only the third time in 10 years the pet masks had been used.

Police officers then drove the dogs to local animal hospitals.

Meinert said the fire did not appear to be suspicious, and might have been caused by a heat lamp being used in the garage.