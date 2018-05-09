CHICAGO (CBS) – A high school freshman is one of the latest victims of gun violence in Chicago.

Jazmyne Jeter, 15, was shot and killed while walking to a bus stop Tuesday night around 8:30 near 69th Street and Carpenter St in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood.

Jeter’s grieving mother is in disbelief, pleading with the shooter to turn himself in.

“I can’t believe it. You know, I just can’t believe that she’s not here,” said Desiree Jeter, Jazmyne Jeter’s mother. “Last time I saw her yesterday, they were both leaving out for school, and I said ‘Ya’ll be good and I’ll see y’all later.’ That’s the last thing I said to her.”

Jeter says after school, Jazmyne and her sister went to hang out in a park in their old neighborhood. Jeter says she got a desperate phone call from her 18-year-old.

“I couldn’t understand her,” said Jeter. “I heard screaming and crying. That’s when she said Jazmyne got shot. Somebody just came running out between some houses and just started shooting at some other people.”

Jeter says all she knows is that it was a group of people standing on the opposite side of the block.

Crisis Responder, Andrew Holmes, is urging the community to do the right thing.

“Come together like you always have and turn this individual in,” stated Holmes.

Jazmyne’s mother is pleading with the shooter, saying, “Value life more and just put the guns down.”

She says she could say a lot of things, but she just “wants the shooter to turn yourself in and have a heart.”

Holmes is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. He is asking people to call 1-800-883-5587 to share any tips that might help police.

A candle light vigil will be held for Jazmyne at 7:30 pm Wednesday outside her home.