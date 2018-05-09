CHICAGO (CBS) – A new grocery store is coming to Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood.

The city announced that Chicago Market will be opening in the historic Gerber Building at the Wilson Red Line station.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) has approved an agreement to bring Chicago Market to the area.

The new market will provide CTA customers and local residents access to local, fresh food and was made possible by the $203 million reconstruction of the Wilson Station.

Chicago Market will be a co-op, offering customers local, sustainably-farmed food.

“The CTA Wilson station helps thousands of Chicagoans get to work and school each day and driving new development, jobs and opportunity in our communities,” Mayor Emanuel said. “By rebuilding Wilson and partnering with local businesses like the Chicago Market, CTA has brought a new anchor for economic development in the neighborhood that will benefit the community for years to come.”

The store plans to open in about a year and a half. Construction is expected to begin immediately. Workers will transform the empty space, expecting build-out to take 18 months.

“We are excited to partner with CTA and be a destination for the incredible Uptown neighborhood,” said Grant Kessler, President of the Board of Directors of Chicago Market. “On behalf of our more than 1000 owners, we thank the Mayor, CTA, Alderman Cappleman and the community for their support and enthusiasm for Chicago Market, and will get to work right away to bring this to the community as quickly as possible.”

The store will hire 80 people to work in the store.

Chicago Market is hosting a community gathering and information session on May 12.

For more information on Chicago Market (or to become an Owner of the co-op), visit www.chicagomarket.coop.