CHICAGO (CBS) – A Rockford man, formerly from Carpentersville, will spend the rest of his life in prison for sexually assaulting a child he knew, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Kane County Circuit Judge James C. Hallock sentenced James Melvin, 40, to spend the rest of his life in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

On December 8, Judge Hallock convicted Melvin of predatory criminal sexual assault and six counts of aggravated predatory sexual abuse.

Kane County Assistant State’s Attorneys presented evidence that on February 27, 2009, Melvin sexually assaulted the victim, whom he knew.

The child, who was younger than 13 years old, immediately told her mother, who promptly contacted police.

Melvin pleaded guilty in the case in 2009, but in 2015, the Illinois Appellate Court Second District rules that the plea was improper and returned the case to the trial court.

According to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office, Melvin’s life sentence is mandatory because he has multiple convictions for predatory criminal sexual assault. Melvin was conviced of the offense in 1998 in Cook County.

In addition to his prison term, Melvin must register as a sexual offender with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.

“The quick actions of this victim and her mother prevented Mr. Melvin from further preying on vulnerable children. Mr. Melvin is a dangerous predator who belongs in prison where he no longer can harm the community. My thanks to our staff at the Child Advocacy Center, and to the Carpentersville police and fire departments for their assistance,” Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon said.