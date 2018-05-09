CHICAGO (CBS) – Imani Williams, 19, is recovering after being shot in the stomach last Tuesday on Chicago’s West side.

Williams shared her story with CBS 2 News from her hospital bed.

“I’m actually feeling really good today,” said Williams.

Williams is a college student at the College of Dupage. She says she came from the suburbs to visit friends, bringing food to another friend’s residence on Chicago’s West side near Gladys and Homan.

Williams says she hadn’t even been standing outside for four minutes when she heard what she thought were fireworks.

“I didn’t quite realize that I got shot until a couple seconds later. I just stood there, by my trunk, in shock,” recalled Williams.

Williams appeared upbeat and energetic as she spoke with CBS 2, a far cry from how she looked shortly after she was shot in the stomach last Tuesday night.

She had two surgeries to repair her intestines and is facing a long road to recovery.

Williams has limited movement in her left leg.

“She’s able to walk with the crutches, but her leg is dragging. We have to physically move her in and out of the bed. We have to move that leg for her, so she can get up and move around,” said Williams’ mother, LaShawn Allen.

“I know I have a lot of work to do and a lot of work has got to be done on bettering myself,” stated Williams.

“I would like to call for a ceasefire this weekend, being Mother’s day weekend,” said Williams’ mother. “Let’s just stop the killing, even if for a couple of days, for Imani Williams. Let’s just put the guns down. Let’s just have some peace.”

Doctors say Imani Williams has to regain strength in her left leg before she can be released from the hospital.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe account. Click here to donate to the page.

Police say no one is in custody at this time. This case is still under investigation.