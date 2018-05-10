CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman mauled by pitbulls may be alive today because of three people.

A South Side community group will honor a Good Samaritan and two police officers who, as CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez reports, put their lives on the line to save hers.

Alisha Fowler’s 68-year-old mother Marion just underwent surgery number five after she was viciously mauled by two pitbulls just over a week ago.

“If they are able to save her leg, it’s still a long, long arduous process for her,” said Fowler. “They just wouldn’t stop biting her.”

Fowler credits a passerby who was in the Woodlawn neighborhood that night and called 911 before turning his car around to help save her Mother’s life.

“I was throwing bricks as the police pulled in,” said Greg Mallette.

He said the dog charged a police officer, who pulled his weapon and fired.

“It didn’t seem like it affected that dog at all,” said Mallette.

Fowler sent this video thank you to Mallett from her hospital bed.

“Had you not been the Good Samaritin that you are and that you were this would not be possible,” she said.

Thursday night Mallett and the other two heroes, the police officers at the scene, will be honored for their bravery.

“I am really, really looking forward to just thanking them for putting themselves in danger,” said Alisha

“My mom is amazing. I’m humbled by her attitude. She’s so positive and she says she walked into Chicago and she’s walking out too. I’m glad that I have a mom for Mother’s Day. I’m glad,” she said.

Marion and Alisha are from Nashville and California. They were in Chicago for a family funeral.

But both will have to stay in Chicago for a long time as the mother heals.

They have huge medical and living expenses and a GoFundMe page for anyone to help with hospital bills.

As for the dogs, they were put down last Thursday.